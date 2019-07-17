Thomasville practicing alongside powerhouse to prepare for 2019

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 17, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, a pair of Peach State prep squads took to the gridiron to prepare for 2019.

Lowndes High School and Thomasville High School held a mixed practice in the City of Roses.

The Bulldogs enter 2019 coming off, what they consider, a disappointing campaign. In 2018, they went just 7-5.

But, as the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron. THS head coach Zach Grage says his team hopes to get better by scrimmaging against a perennial Georgia powerhouse in the Vikings.

"Sometimes you have those practice heroes, I refer to them as, that do really well against things that they know and now you put them against somebody that's maybe a little faster, maybe a little stronger, maybe a little different than what they're used to seeing so it helps us see how a kid's gonna compete not on a Friday night but as close as you can get to it in the summer," Grage said.

The Bulldogs and Vikings do not play one another this coming season. THS opens with Cairo on August 23, while LHS opens against Drew on the same day.