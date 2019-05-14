Thomasville punches ticket to GHSA soccer title game

By: John Barron | WALB News 10

May 14, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Thomasville Bulldogs hosted Putnam in the semifinal game, and it was physical and fast paced, but the Bulldogs never let up.

From kick off, every possession was contested, and the fighting spirit started early. The Bulldogs would go on to score 6 goals to punch their ticket to the finals.

Head Coach Keith Gwaltney said he was preparing for an even match-up, but the Bulldogs took control of the game early on.

“To not have their main defensive anchor on the field today was probably a little bit of a factor. But, I mean, honestly, the way our boys played, I think we could’ve beat just about anybody,” said Gwaltney.

Now, the boys' eyes are on locked on the finals, willing to do whatever it takes to come out on top.

“I mean, we just keep doing what we’ve been doing and putting in the work, it’ll pay off," said Gwaltney. "It’ll keep us prepared enough to win as long as we execute.”

“We’ve only got a few days left to prep for this game, between a couple of practices left for these guys," said Gwaltney. "I mean, some of these guys are just collapsing off the field after they came off. So, we are going to have to get our legs back under us again and go out there and play another game.”

“The fitness from months ago has kept us like this and as long as we keep up the fitness, we will do well, guaranteed,” said freshman Cole Sullivan.

But, they added that business isn’t finished until they get that ring.