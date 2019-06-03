Thomasville residents look forward to Remington Ave improvements

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Thomasville is kicking off their next big transportation project. The improvements will be for a portion of Remington Avenue between Pinetree Boulevard and Smith Avenue.

Remington is a major corridor within the city that stays busy.

For Mitchell Place homeowners, it's the only way they can enter and exit their subdivision.

"We have to be really careful looking both ways at least three or four times to make sure we don't get hit from one way or the other," said Charlie Copeland, a Mitchell Place resident.

He says he's excited for the project, after worrying about Remington traffic and safety for years.

"I've been calling for several years. I get several promises, but I never see any action. Remington Avenue is really a rough street," said Copeland.

"Many potholes. It's pretty rough," adds Maureen Monsalvatge, another Mitchell Place resident.

Monsalvatge also worrys for kids that often walk and bike down the narrow two-lane road.

"As soon as we saw the surveyors, I was thinking they're either going to broaden the road or put in sidewalks. Maybe they'll even put some of these electrical wires underground," said Monsalvatge.

From repaving to adding sidewalks, they're all ideas the City says they hope to hear to have designs ready by late summer.

"We're really excited about it. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we are going to be having discovery walks and then the public input workshops," said Sherri Nix, with the City of Thomasville.

Mitchell Place residents say they plan to attend at least one of the public input sessions.

The workshops will be held Tuesday, June 4 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 6 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. All of the discovery walks and public input workshops will start and end at the Thomas County EMS and Fire Station, located at 1202 Remington Avenue.

For more information on the City project, click here.