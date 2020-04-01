South Georgia residents react to shelter-in-place order

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 1, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he will sign an Executive Order on Thursday that will implement a state-wide shelter-in-place. More details will be released on Thursday before it begins on Friday, he said.

"I'm making sure I have all the necessities, like laundry detergent," said Peggy Benton, who lives in Cairo. "I felt like they should have already done it, but at least this way, people will take it seriously,"

Benton was shopping in Thomasville Wednesday night, where many people said they were preparing for whatever the order could state.

Water, toilet paper, if I can find any, and Tylenol," listed D.J. Folsom.

Folsom said he lives in Tallahassee, but commutes to Georgia for work. He was trying to pick up last-minute items he could not find near home.

"I think it's a really good idea," said Thomasville resident Clay Myers. "A lot of people are making unnecessary trips to the store."

According to guidelines posted by the CDC guidelines, a shelter-in-place means you need to get inside with supplies and pets, find a safe spot, then stay put.

While it's not yet known what those guidelines will be in the Governor's order, he stated during an Atlanta news conference that they will be streamlined throughout the state.

"We are taking action to protect our hospitals, help our medical providers and prepare for the patient surge we know is coming," he said Wednesday afternoon.

Valdosta resident Peedy Wee says he does not agree with the order.

"I think he's going overboard with, 'you gotta stay in the house,'" he said.

However, the majority of people said they did support the idea, including at least one local business owner who has been impacted by statewide mandates already.

"I think that all of us are going through a hard time, but we need to remember that as a community, it's going to take sacrifice," said Tara Reed.

The Thomasville Police Department said they are waiting to hear what the details will be before commenting on how they will enforce it.

A Thomasville City Commissioner said the Governo's announcements were not a total surprise given the influx of cases seen at Archbold Medical Center alone.