Thomasville residents seek sidewalks for pedestrians along busy highway

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 14, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Thomasville community's request for sidewalks is being heard by city and state officials.

Residents say they're concerned for pedestrian safety on a portion of Old Albany Road.

The road is also known as Georgia Highway 3, which is heavily traveled by large semi trucks.

"Between the two apartment complexes, there's probably 200+ kids who live around here," said LaQuan Howard-Bryant, a local resident.

Bryant says her grand kid is one of them at Villa North Apartments. She says her relatives at the complex are like many others who walk Ga-3 often without other means of transportation.

"You see the white line. They walk in a single file line then they have to go up on to the embankment," explained Bryant.

She says she's seen young kids, elderly, and disabled all walking along the edge of the road.

Bryant says the area is in desperate need of sidewalks.

"Personally, I've been trying to figure it out for the last three years," said Bryant.

"Bryant came to me about a year ago with this project. She felt like there was a great demand and need for the citizens out here," said Terry Scott, a Thomasville City Councilman.

Scott has been helping find resources and options for the project.

"From Madison Street, all the way down to Hunter's Chase Apartments, there would be a 5-foot sidewalk," explained Scott.

He says it's a big project, but necessary. Scott says he's talking with local and state officials and hoping to lay groundwork in the next year.

"It's doable. It's just working with the state, working with G-DOT, and getting the funding put in place. We heard seven years, but I think we could do it in less time than that," said Scott.

He was recently told Georgia's Department of Transportation is looking to conduct a traffic study, before moving forward on the project.

However, Bryant says if it doesn't happen soon, their next step is to start a community petition.

