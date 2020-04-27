Thomasville restaurants prepare for gradual return to normal

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 27, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) – Broad Street downtown, like everywhere else, is far from its usual self these days. But some venues are setting plans for a gradual reopening.

Renee Moss owns Farmer's Daughter Vineyards. Its downtown tasting room is a springtime favorite in town. The pandemic closed its doors.

"It's been really tough," Moss said. "We've been way down in sales."

Takeout orders of their specialty wines isn't enough to make up for the in-person experience. Moss said they're about 80 or 90 percent in sales.

So when Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced measures to ease restrictions for restaurants, Moss jumped into action.

"I was texting my manager before the announcement was even finished," she said.

The tasting room will open Tuesday, with capacity for just 19 people.

Tables are spaced eight feet apart, the bar won't have seating and there will be constant cleaning, Moss said.

Around the corner, at Jonah's Fish and Grits, owner Caleb Brown said takeout business has kept the popular place afloat, but reopening the dining room will take work.

"We've been 100% takeout for five or six weeks now, so doing both well will be challenging," he said. The dining room is set to open next Monday.

At George and Louie's Seafood Restaurant, the outdoor patio served as a place for diners to enjoy takeout. Owner George Mathes said he's not ready to open up his dinning room and will take it week-by-week.

Quincy resident Tee Henson and her husband drove across the state line to enjoy one of her favorite places.

"I'm here with my mask and I have my gloves," she said. "I'm still apprehensive but yet it's wonderful to have this opportunity."

