Thomasville school board names acting superintendent

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville City school board named an acting superintendent Tuesday until a permanent top educator is named, according to the school district.

The school board voted unanimously to offer Tina McBride the role of acting superintendent.

McBride is the director of student services for the school district. She is also the former principal of MacIntyre Park Middle School.

Lance Heard was named the interim superintendent in June after former superintendent Dr. Laine Reichert resigned in May.

