Thomasville shops prepare for biggest 'First Friday' of the year

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 2, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Downtown Thomasville is preparing for their biggest First Friday of the year.

The City says it brings double the number of visitors from all over the region.

They're expecting thousands of visitors to shop downtown on Friday. It's a boost in sales that local merchants look forward to all year.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the City finished hanging their seasonal lights and decorations.

Several storefronts are also being decorated to get ready for upcoming Christmas events.

"What kind of sets Thomasville apart at the holidays is there's a lot of attention to detail. We have some beautiful Christmas decorations, but more than that, the merchants and restaurants are really warm and welcoming and excited to welcome you into their stores," said Sarah Baggett, with the City of Thomasville.

People can expect more live music and local artwork this First Friday.

Until Christmas, many downtown shops are extending Friday hours and opening on Sunday afternoons.

The City says the Christmas spirit continues next week with their biggest event, Victorian Christmas. The event is downtown on Dec. 12-13.

For more information on First Friday, click here.

