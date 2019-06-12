Thomasville thrift store opens to help local homeless

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- This week, a special secondhand shop is opening on U.S. Highway 319 to help the local homeless.

Fountain of Life Thrift Store's sole mission is to help fund Thomasville's newest and only homeless shelter located on N. Hansell Street.

To some, the shop might look like any other resale shop. However, the best find isn't just a bargain, but also the act of charity with each purchase.

Wednesday, hundreds of items were neatly folded and placed among the store to get ready.

New volunteer, Margaret Belvin, says she's excited to serve a local mission that will help more than 250 currently homeless in the area.

"That's what it's all about, just blessing others. We get more out of it I think then a lot of people do," said Belvin.

Fashionable and affordable secondhand clothing and household goods, with a sole purpose to fund Thomasville's new and only shelter.

"I know it's for a good cause. I know it's going to help someone else out because of something that I purchased that's going to help that organization," said Belvin.

A need for money and volunteers to help operate Fountain of Life Rescue Mission.

"If there's a need, our community always steps up," said Dan May, with Fountain of Life.

The community is continuing to put in hard work in hopes to change homelessness.

"Many hands make light work, so even if we can do just a little bit to make someone's life better. People are very excited that we're actually able to do something to help," said May.

The thrift store will open for business by the end of this week, and the homeless shelter will officially open on Monday.

Fountain of Life is accepting donated items to sell at their new store.

The store will open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.