By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville's Archbold Memorial Hospital has announced a fifth positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The hospital initially announced their first two cases over the weekend, and announced two more cases on Monday.

AMH says beginning Tuesday, no restaurant food delivery will be allowed to Archbold facilities.