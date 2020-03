By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 22, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) –

Two people currently hospitalized at Archbold Memorial Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the medical center.

The hospital isn’t revealing any other details about the patients, but they are the first confirmed cases in Thomas County. Archbold recently set up drive-thru testing capabilities.

Stay with WCTV for the latest.