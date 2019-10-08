Thomasville's Deep South Fair, Demolition Derby returns

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 8, 2019

Deep South Fair photo courtesy of Thomasville Exchange Club.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) --Thomasville's Deep South Fair is back for it's 62nd year.

The five-day event kicked off Tuesday at the fairground off Highway 122 with more than 25 rides, 20 vendors, as well as local art and crafts.

The Thomasville Exchange Club says it's their annual fundraiser and raises thousands for local child abuse prevention.

They're looking to make a big comeback after Hurricane Michael cut the fair short last year.

"Every year, we try to get a little bit better and a little bit bigger. The One saving grace with this is the demolition derby, which we hold on Tuesday and Thursday night," said Eddie Freeman, with Thomasville Exchange Club.

They say Demolition Derby is like bumper cars, but with real vehicles in an arena.

This year, around 30 derby cars are participating. Preliminary rounds take place Tuesday night and finals are set for Thursday.

"For me, it's fun just to get out in the shop and work until 3:00 a.m. in the morning for the last two and a half weeks," said Chad Fletcher, a demolition derby driver.

Fletcher says he spent more than four months building his car to compete in this week's derby demolition.

"It's made up from parts of three-quarter ton Chevrolet trucks, custom 600 horsepower belt motor, and custom transmission. You name it and it's been done," said Fletcher.

He added the finishing touch to the car early Tuesday morning.

Fletcher says he's excited for the rush and the ramming, after more than a decade hiatus.

"When you get out here you start the car, they call your heat, the nerves set in, and then it's the adrenaline," said Fletcher.

The event is a fair tradition and fan favorite that brings thousands every year.

"Looking out into small Thomasville to see 3,000 to 3,500 people cheering you on and having a blast, it's a lot of fun," said Fletcher.

The Deep South Fair last until Saturday. For more information on admission and events, you can visit the Exchange Club Facebook page by clicking here or the Exchange Club website by clicking here.

