Thomaville church wrapping presents to give to local children in time for the holidays

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The season of giving is continuing in Thomasville. On Thursday, one church is wrapping presents for local boys and girls to prepare for their seventh annual Christmas giveaway.

The steady flow of holiday paper, snaps of tape and a festive melody; it's the sounds of Christmas at Worldwide Ministries of Christ.

Thursday, an array of gifts, like bikes, books, games and toys are being wrapped so local kids can have something special this Christmas.

Pastor Terry Scott and the rest of the congregation are hoping to spread joy to little boys and girls who need it most.

"You're not forgotten. We care for you," Scott said. "Coming up not having the toys I wanted, now I want to meet their needs for that child that's not going to have it this year. We want every child to have something under the tree this year."

Scott says it's their seventh year helping the needs of nearby neighbors. He's encouraging families to come out for free food and fun.

There's also a special treat for kids aged up to 11; Christmas presents wrapped with love.

The true gift of a community that cares.

The event kicks off on Lester Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning and runs until 2 p.m.