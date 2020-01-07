Though no longer undefeated, FSU women's basketball getting right back up after heartbreaking road loss

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Entering last week, the Florida State women's basketball team was on a tear to open the season; the Seminoles won 13 straight, a program record, and reached a Top 10 ranking.

But, as they say, all good things come to an end. Last Thursday, FSU fell on the road against Syracuse in a last-second heartbreaker.

And, as they also say, when you get knocked down, get back up again, and that's exactly what the Noles have done, posting a bounce-back win on Sunday against Miami.

While perfection is still the goal, head coach Sue Semrau said on Tuesday as long as they play their game, everything will be alright.

"I think they just are so focused on the next game and certainly you don't expect, as a coach, to win them all," she said. "You hope you can, but i think it was a disappointing loss, the way it happened; missing free throws, uncharacteristic of us and I think they want to get back to playing Seminole basketball."

FSU returns to the floor on Thursday when they take on Georgia Tech at the Donald L. Tucker Center.