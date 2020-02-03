Thousands sign petition for pedestrian bridge over West Tennessee Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — In wake of a Florida State University student's death after a car hit her at a West Tennessee Street crosswalk, more than 7,500 people have signed a petition to build a pedestrian bridge over the street.

Natalie Nickchen was a 19 year-old psychology major from Orlando. She died after a car hit her Thursday morning while she was using the crosswalk on West Tennessee Street.

According to the police report, Nickchen had the right of way. The report also said the driver of the vehicle ran the red light at the crosswalk. As of Monday morning, the driver of the vehicle has not been charged.

State Attorney Jack Campbell told WCTV on Friday that the decision to charge the driver will be made once the Tallahassee Police Department sends its final crash report.

Several FSU students told WCTV that the crosswalk is unsafe.

The Change.org petition presents two options: Build a pedestrian bridge over West Tennessee Street or a tunnel under it.

The petition Noelle Enright started highlighted the Florida Department of Transportation, FSU and U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio as decision makers.

Read the full copy of the petition below:

Tennessee street is an extremely dangerous road to cross, and this has unfortunately been brought to light by a fellow classmate being struck and killed. The safest solution to the dangerous conditions when crossing this busy street is a pedestrian bridge or an additional tunnel at the intersection of Tennessee and Stadium, or elsewhere along the west side of Tennessee street. The one tunnel is not enough. Many universities in our state have pedestrian bridges, and it’s shocking there isn’t one over this dangerous road. There needs to be a safe option for pedestrians.

