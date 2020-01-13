Thousands ready to rally at Fla. Capitol for higher teacher pay

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Thousands of students, parents and teachers from across Florida are gathering right now, gearing up for a march and rally at the Florida State Capitol for more public school funding and higher teacher pay.

This comes as the 2020 legislative starts Tuesday.

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center near Florida State University served as the hub for activists to meet up before the rally. Several buses packed the parking lot.

Groups from FSU and Florida A&M University started their marches from their respective campuses to the Tucker Center at 12:30 p.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for raising the baseline salary for teachers to $47,500. Right now, Florida ranks 46th in the country in teacher pay.

The president of the Florida Education Association says quick change is vital.

The march begins at 1:30 p.m., and the rally at the Capitol is set to begin at 2 p.m.

The large crowds will affect traffic. Take note of the following closures:

-Northbound Monroe Street at Gaines Street

-Southbound Monroe Street at College Avenue

-Westbound Apalachee Parkway at Franklin Avenue

The closures will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.