Thrasher’s contract extended at FSU

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 13, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (WCTV) –- Florida State University President John Thrasher will lead the school through November 2020.

The Florida Board of Governors extended Thrasher's contract by one year, to Nov 10, 2020, in a unanimous vote Thursday.

The extension came at request of FSU board.

"Since the beginning of his tenure, President Thrasher has consistently provided superior leadership to Florida State University," FSU board chair Edward Burr said in a letter to the board of governors.

FSU trustees made the recommendation while citing the university’s performance in college rankings, student success initiatives, fundraising, and community engagement under Thrasher.

"He is FSU's greatest advocate and biggest fan...” said Burr’s letter, “and when faced with great challenges or senseless tragedy, including a category five hurricane or the loss of life, President Thrasher has been a champion-comforting the FSU family with swift leadership and genuine compassion."

Thrasher took over as Florida State University’s 15th president in November 2014.

He’s an alum, having earned a bachelor’s degree there in 1965 and a law degree in 1972.

Prior to taking over as FSU President, Thrasher worked in private law, served as a state representative, speaker of the Florida House, and a state Senator.