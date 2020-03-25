Three MCLB employees test positive for COVID-19

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

March 25, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- Three civilian employees at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany have tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, according to a press release from the base.

MCLB said two of them are isolated within their homes and the third, who is asymptomatic, is quarantined to prevent any further risk of transmission to other personnel.

The base said officials have conducted an investigation to determine who each of the employees had come into contact with. And within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, those people have either been isolated or quarantined as a precaution.

“We are committed to the protection of our force, family members and local communities. Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany increased its Health Protection Condition from HPCON Bravo to HPCON Charlie which enforces additional precautionary measures around the base to mitigate transmission and protects our military and civilian workforce, their families and those in the local and surrounding communities,” the press release states.

MCLB said it will compassionately care for its military and civilian workforce, their family members and others in the community by following protocols and preventative health guidelines.

“Personnel who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath, or those who may have been exposed to the virus should remain home and contact their health care professional for guidance,” the press release says.

Anyone who would like additional information on COVID-19 and its impact at MCLB can visit the base’s website.