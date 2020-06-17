Advertisement

Three Rattlers players earn preseason All-American honors

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Three Florida A&M football players were named preseason All-Americans honors from the College Sports Journal Preseason FCS All-America Team.

Punter Chris Faddoul, defensive back Markquese Bell and wide receiver Xavier Smith were named as FAMU representatives.

Faddoul averaged 46 yards a punt in 2019, and led the nation in total punt yardage last season, with 1,841, placing 19 balls inside the 20. The Wesley Chapel, Florida native received BOXTOROW, Associated Press, STATS FCS, AFCA and Black College All-American honors last season.

Bell, a redshirt junior, earned All-Conference honors last year after tying for the top spot in the MEAC with five interceptions. He also had 38 solo tackles and five tackles for loss.

Smith earned Black College All-American honors in 2019, and led the MEAC in receiving yards (1,159) and receptions with (77). He was second in touchdowns with 11.

FAMU is slated to open their 2020 season in Miami Gardens, Fla. on September 6 against Albany State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

