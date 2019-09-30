Three Seminoles earn ACC Player of the Week honors following win over Wolfpack

By: Chris Nee | Noles247
September 30, 2019

A trio of Florida State players - quarterback Alex Hornibrook, safety Cyrus Fagan and edge Amari Gainer - earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday for their individual performances in FSU’s 31-13 victory over NC State on Saturday at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Hornibrook and Fagan earned honors at their positions, while Gainer, a redshirt freshman, earned Rookie of the Week honors.

Hornibrook, a graduate transfer who made his first career start for the Seminoles, was 29-for-40 with a career-high 316 passing yards and three touchdowns. His touchdown passes went for 40, 43 and nine yards. He has not committed a turnover in two appearances for the Seminoles this season.

Fagan, a junior, had a career-high 10 tackles, including eight solo tackles, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery. It marked his second straight week of coming up with a turnover.

Gainer, a redshirt freshman, made his first career start. He had a great performance turning in nine tackles, a pair of sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble, which was recovered by the Seminoles.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.

