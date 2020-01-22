Three armed and dangerous men wanted in Marianna

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 22, 2020

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department says it has arrest warrants out for three armed and dangerous men.

According to the department, Calvin Peterson and Michael James are wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The third wanted man, Donald Sparks Jr., is wanted for carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cocaine, driving without a valid license and resisting a police officer without violence, the department says.

If you know where these men are, the department says to contact them immediately at 850-526-3125 or the Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

The department says do not approach these men.

