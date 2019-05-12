Three arrested after altercation

By WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department have arrested three people in reference to a physical altercation.

Officials first responded to the scene on West Brevard Street. Witnesses say three people were fighting, and that one of them was armed with a gun. During the altercation, officials say 33-year-old Jontavius Monroe (left) began shooting at several subjects before leaving the area in a Nissan driven by 26-year-old Dianna Ellis (middle). Police then say 46-year-old Theodore Chaires (right) chased them down in his Dodge Ram truck. His truck struck a vehicle at the intersection of Macomb and Georgia Street as it continued chasing Ellis' Nissan, which later struck a vehicle at the intersection of White Drive and West Tennessee Street, causing non-life threatening injuries. Responding officers were able to catch up to all three of them at Appleyard Drive.

Both Ellis and Chaires were charged with hit and run. Monroe was charged with possession and discharge of a firearm in public, and possession of marijuana. All three arrestees were transported to the Leon County Detention Facility for booking.