Three arrested after separate shootings in Quincy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to two separate shooting incidents over the weekend in Quincy.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, an officer with Quincy Police was on patrol when he witnessed shots being fired from a vehicle in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 200 block of W. Crawford Street.

The officer immediately tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away. The car was eventually stopped on S. Stewart Street near 6th Street.

QPD says a man and woman were in the vehicle, along with two children. The man was identified as 34-year-old Adrian Robinson, of Quincy, and the woman was identified as 28-year-old Bianca Lockwood, of Midway.

A 9mm handgun was found on the ground near the vehicle.

Police say an investigation revealed that Lockwood fired the gun at another female over a $20 debt. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Lockwood was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm, child endangerment, violation of parole, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Robinson was arrested on charges of child endangerment, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.

Just a few hours later, around 1:47 a.m. Sunday, a QPD officer was flagged down by three people in the area of South Adams Street.

The victims, a man and two women, said that the vehicle they had been in had just been shot up.

The victims said that they had gotten into an altercation in and area known as 'The Bloc' and as they were attempting to drive away, a man shot at them multiple times.

One of the victims suffered an injury to her eye which required medical attention.

All three victims identified the shooter as 30-year-old Jermaine Hunter of Tallahassee.

Police located Hunter a short time later at a store on W. Jefferson Street. QPD says Hunter resisted arrest and had to be tased to be taken into custody.

Hunter was charged with three counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, firing a deadly missile into a conveyance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

The Quincy Police Department is asking anyone with information about these incidents to call QPD at (850) 627-0138 and ask for Captain Robert Mixson.