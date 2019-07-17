Three arrested after stolen Thomas Co. SUV found in Mitchell Co.

By: Emileigh Forrester | WALB News 10

July 17, 2019

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Multiple South Georgia sheriff’s offices were involved in the search for a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The search ended with the arrests of three people.

According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), it all started around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Egg and Butter Road.

TCSO said a homeowner woke up to his or her dogs barking and saw someone taking their SUV.

Around 4:45 a.m., investigators said that OnStar, a vehicle communications system, alerted them that the stolen SUV was in Mitchell County.

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies and deputies with the Decatur County Sheriff's Office helped stop the car off River Road.

Investigators said they arrested Matthew Aldredge, Austin Anderson and Johannah Holt on scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon, their charges were unclear. However, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said the trio will likely have misdemeanor charges out of that county.

In Thomas County, the sheriff’s office said that at least one person, who investigators believe was the driver, will be charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle.