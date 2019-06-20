Three arrested following aggravated assault in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they've arrested three people on aggravated battery and possession of marijuana charges following an aggravated assault involving firearms on Wednesday evening.

TPD says around 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Old Bainbridge Road regarding an aggravated assault involving firearms and several suspects.

Authorities say upon arrival, the victim was located and the area was canvassed, leading to the location of the suspects in an apartment within the complex.

Officials say an investigation was conducted and three people were taken into custody after a firearm was located.

TPD says no one was seriously injured during the incident.

During their investigation, officials say a search warrant was obtained and, as a result, found four firearms and ammunition along with over 90 grams of marijuana, numerous digital scales and packaging items used in the sale of drugs.

Officials say of the four guns found, two were previously reported to be stolen - one to TPD and one to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

TPD says they arrested Keevonte Baker, Frank Robins and Hardson Francois, all 20-years-old during the incident.

Baker is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Robins is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Francois has been charged with tampering with evidence.

Authorities say all three were transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Investigators are asking anyone with any additional information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.