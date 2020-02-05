Three arrested for armed robbery, Leon Co. deputies say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested three people after they robbed a man, who answered an online ad to buy a gaming console, at gun point.

The victim approached the school resource deputy at Oak Ridge Elementary School and told them he was robbed in the Briarwood Manor Apartments parking lot.

The victim says he agreed to meet the seller of a video game console there. Once they were in the lot, three black males approached them, one of whom showed a gun. The robbers took some of the victim's stuff and ran away.

Deputies who responded to the area found three black males matching the description the victim gave. When the deputies tried to talk to them, the suspects ran away.

An LCSO K9 deputy responded with his partner and tracked the suspects to a nearby home.

Justyn Cooper, 20, and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection to the robbery. Cooper was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility, while the minors were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

All of them were charged with armed robbery and resisting arrest without violence.

WCTV is choosing not to identify the minors, since it's unclear at this point whether they'll be charged as an adult.

LCSO says its administration lobby is a safe spot to meet people for transactions related to online ads.

