Three arrested for drug deal in Bainbridge park

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety arrested three people on drug charges following a deal that took place in the parking lot of College Street Park.

BPS says around 4 p.m. on Friday, investigators observed a drug transaction take place in the park's parking lot.

A female, later identified as Tina Denise Gainous, parked and exited her vehicle while holding a small white package. Authorities say Gainous walked to a pickup truck in the parking lot and got into the passenger side.

Officials say they observed a man, later identified as Charles Whit Sheffield Jr., sitting in Gainous' vehicle. Sheffield then rolled down the window and dropped a small plastic package onto the ground.

Investigators approached the pickup truck and smelt marijuana. They asked the driver of the truck, Thelma Renee Lamb, and Gainous to step out of the vehicle.

Authorities say when Ganious exited the truck, investigators noticed a small white package on the floorboard that was found to contain 39 hydrocodone pills. Officers then walked to the passenger's side of Gainous' vehicle and retrieved the package that was dropped, finding 14 white hydrocodone pills.

BPS says during the investigation, it was revealed that Lamb was at the park with the intention of purchasing hydrocodone pills from Gainous and Sheffield.

Officials also discovered several bags of marijuana hidden inside Lamb's truck console.

All three individuals were taken to Bainbridge Public Safety headquarters.

Gainous was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and transaction of a controlled substance near housing projects or parks.

Sheffield Jr. was charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park or housing project.

Lamb has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park or housing project and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park or housing project.