Three arrested for drugs during Crisp County traffic stop

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

August 20, 2019

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -- Three men were arrested after they were found with a slew of drugs in an early Tuesday morning traffic stop, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

A Crisp County deputy stopped a 2015 Ford Explorer going south on I-75 for following another vehicle too closely.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana and saw open alcohol containers, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, later identified as Addy Cook, 36, told the deputy that he and the other occupants smoked marijuana earlier and a small amount was still in the vehicle.

A K-9 alerted deputies to possible drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

During a search, two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, around 900 Oxycodone tablets and a firearm were inside.

Along with Addy Cook, Demarcus Cook, 36, and Artarius Davis, 38, were arrested.

All three were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking Oxycodone and weapons charges. They are currently being held in the Crisp County Detention Center.

The case has been turned over to the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force for further investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.