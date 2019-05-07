Three arrested in Lowndes County after search resulted in $8,000 worth of meth

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Three people have been arrested in Lowndes County after an investigation revealed over $8,000 worth of methamphetamine in a residence on Crum Road.

Officials say a search was held in the 3000 block of Crum Road where nearly 83 grams of meth (worth near $8,000) as well as firearms were found inside the home.

Authorities say they have arrested Jarvis Hawkins, Angela Pounds and Janna Horton.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says the bust happened due to citizens providing tips.