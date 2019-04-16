Three arrested in Madison County drug bust

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- Three men have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says the Drug Task Force initiated an investigation after receiving several complaints from the public about illegal drug activity taking place at the Madison Heights public housing complex.

As a result of the investigation, the Drug Task Force was able to obtain evidence and probable cause to secure a search warrant and arrest warrants.

During the early morning hours of Friday, April 12, the MCSO S.W.A.T. Team executed the warrants at the apartment of 31-year-old Jeremy Jermaine Irvine. Once the apartment was secured, Irvine was arrested on active warrants.

A short time later, a second suspect turned himself in to officers at the Madison County Jail. Deputies say 31-year-old Shavaris Banard Brown had active arrest warrants relating to the possession and sale of illegal narcotics at the housing complex.

On Monday, investigators located a third suspect wanted on active warrants, 18-year-old Ja’Taevious Jacquez Lenard Sims.

Irvine is charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Synthetic Marijuana within 1000 ft of Public Housing Complex, Unlawful Sale of Synthetic Marijuana within 1000 ft of Public Housing Complex, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana with Intent to Sell within 1000 ft of Public Housing Complex and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brown is charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Cocaine within 1000 ft of Public Housing Complex and Unlawful Sale of Cocaine within 1000 ft of Public Housing Complex.

Sims is charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Marijuana within 1000 ft of Public Housing Complex and Unlawful Sale of Marijuana within 1000 ft of Public Housing Complex.

MCSO says the investigation into other potential suspects continues and more arrests are expected.