By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people on drug charges after executing a search warrant at a residence on TL Malone Road on Thursday.

Deputies say an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

Officials say they have arrested the following people:

Daniel Michael Blanton: Possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia



Kaitlyn Nicole Braddock: Possession of meth



Cleveland Spradley, Jr.: Possession of meth, violation of parole for robbery and grand theft