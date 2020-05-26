Three arrested in connection to weekend burglaries, Leon County Sheriff's Office says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 26, 2020

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it has made three arrests in connection to two separate burglaries from Memorial Day weekend.

One of the burglaries happened Sunday at a business in the 19000 block of Blountstown Highway, where three other burglaries had been reported since January, deputies say.

Deputies looked at the business' surveillance pictures, which showed a person entering the property and stealing things. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy familiar with the burglary cases had seen several of the stolen items at a home he responded to for an unrelated call for service on Saturday.

As a result, deputies believed 21-year-old Michael Goodwin-Stephens was a suspect in the burglaries. When deputies made contact with Goodwin-Stephens at the residence, he admitted to carrying out the burglaries and selling some of the stolen goods to his friends.

In a separate incident on Saturday, deputies stopped a John Deere tractor that was traveling recklessly on a Woodville Highway sidewalk. Deputies made contact with the people on the tractor, 19-year-old Aaron Whitney and a 17-year-old boy.

Investigators determined the tractor belonged to Leon County Schools and was stored at Gene Cox Stadium, which was nearby.

Deputies reached out to school officials, who confirmed they were missing a John Deere "Gator" from the stadium. They also told deputies there was damage to an entrance gate and several office windows.

Both Whitney and the 17-year-old boy admitted to climbing the fence at the stadium and stealing the tractor and a computer monitor, LCSO says.

Goodwin-Stephens and Whitney were both taken to the Leon County Jail. The 17-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

WCTV is choosing not to identify the 17-year-old suspect, since it's unclear whether they'll be charged as an adult.

