Three arrested in Thomasville counterfeit cash investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Three people have been arrested in Thomasville after an investigation into the use of counterfeit cash.

Michaela Rivers, Jimmy Francis and Isaac Hadley were arrested at the Flash Foods gas station on Highway 319.

Police say Rivers was caught using counterfeit cash at the checkout. During the investigation, police found more than $200 in a variety of fake bills inside the vehicle that the three suspects pulled up in, along with 38 grams worth of drugs.

Thomasville and Thomas County investigators tell us they've seen a significant increase in the counterfeiting problem recently. Police seized up to $800 in fake money within the last couple weeks.

Lt. Toby Knifer says, "We will see a spike in counterfeit bills throughout the year. This time of the year seems to be a common time when we see a spike in this kind of activity."

Police say there are several ways to check money to see if it's fake. They're asking anyone in contact with these bills to report it to law enforcement and turn it over so the fraudulent bills don't continue to circulate.

All counterfeit cash is turned over to the United States Secret Service.