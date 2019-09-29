Three injured in Marion County crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 29, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that injured three people.

Troopers say a Honda Civic driven by 39-year-old Arthur Dias of Ocala was heading northbound on Northeast 36th Avenue while two Harley Davidsons were heading southbound on the same road. The drivers of the Harleys are 47-year-old Donald Higginbotham of Green Cove Springs and 76-year-old Ronald Minor of Fleming Island.

FHP says a vehicle in front of Dias was slowing down to make a right turn, so he entered the southbound lane to pass by the car. This caused him to run head on into both Higginbotham's and Minor's motorcycles.

Both Minor and Dias suffered minor injuries, but officials have listed Higginbotham in serious condition.