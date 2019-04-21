Three killed in Marion County crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead in Marion County.

The accident happened on State Road 40. Troopers say a Chevy Cobalt driven by 36-year-old Justin Klemm of Dunnellon, Florida, was trying to make a left curve on the roadway while another vehicle, driven by an unidentified 78-year-old woman, was traveling the opposite way, trying to make a right curve. For unknown reasons, Klemm's vehicle briefly went off the roadway before coming back, crossing over into the other vehicle's path.

Troopers say the front of the second vehicle hit the right side of Klemm's Chevy. When FHP arrived, both Justin and the unnamed driver were pronounced dead on the scene. Justin's passenger, 33-year-old Brandin McCoy of Dunnellon also succumbed to his injuries. The second vehicle also had two passengers in it. Both are also unnamed, and both are in critical condition.

