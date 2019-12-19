Three killed, two injured after head-on collision

By WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that killed three people.

The crash happened on US Highway 331 near SW Winchester Glen when a Ford Explorer driven by 73-year-old Jerry Harrell of Hawthorne, Florida was driving southbound right behind a vehicle.

Troopers say Harrell struck the rear of that vehicle, which pushed him into the oncoming lane, causing him to crash head-on into a Kia Soul driven by 88-year-old Stanley Herman of High Springs, Florida.

A fourth vehicle, driven by 28-year-old James Stokes, Jr., hit the right side of Stanley's vehicle after the head-on crash.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit in the rear - 37-year-old Robert Clemons, also from High Springs - suffered minor injuries in the crash. James is also being treated for injuries in the hospital, though he's expected to be okay.

Jerry, Stanley, and Stanley's passenger, 86-year-old Edie Herman also of High Springs, died on the scene. Troopers are trying to determine if other factors, such as alcohol, played a role in the crash.