Three men arrested in Lowndes County child sex trafficking sting

March 11, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested three more men in connection to its child sex trafficking investigation.

The investigation led to the arrest of 14 people, including the Valdosta State dean, in February.

Timothy Thompson was arrested on March 2, Joe Bueno was arrested on Feb. 20 and Hunter Casey was arrested on Feb. 28.

Thompson faces solicitation of sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, criminal attempt to commit human trafficking and obscene internet contact with a child charges.

Bueno's charges included criminal attempt to commit child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a child.

Casey was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a child.

