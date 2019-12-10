Three men indicted on 51 federal offenses in connection to Gadsden Co. dogfighting ring

By: WJHG News

December 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man is among those indicted for dogfighting by a federal grand jury.

The indictment charges three men with 51 counts of dogfighting offenses. The United States Department of Justice was investigating drug trafficking and a large scale illegal dogfighting operation involving more than 100 dogs.

Those charged include Jermaine Terrell Hadley, 31, of Quincy, Leonard Stafford, 37, of Gretna, and Decarlise Chapman, 46, of Marianna. Chapman is also an employee of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Investigators say Hadley and Stafford, as well as others, were named in a June 4 indictment, but the others defendants have already pleaded guilty to charges.

The indictment comes from an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that also allegedly organized and conducted a large-scale illegal dogfighting operation throughout our area between 2014 and 2019. During the investigation, they say undercover agents infiltrated the ring, executed multiple search warrants on properties allegedly involved in training, housing, and conducting illegal dogfights, and successfully raid a dogfight in progress.

If convicted, these men face up to five years in prison and fines up to $250,000 for each count.

Most of the dogs have been found by the United States Marshal Service and have been placed with animal groups.

The full indictment has been attached to this article.

Copyright 2019 WJHG. All rights reserved.