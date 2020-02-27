Three men plead guilty to fraud in Hurricane Michael repair scam

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 27, 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WCTV) — Three men from the Tampa Bay area pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly Northwest Florida homeowners whose homes were damaged in Hurricane Michael, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida said.

Forty-five-year-old Edward Newton, 29-year-old Christopher Mayes and 31-year-old Christian Pantazonis all pleaded guilty to fraudulently contracting to make home repairs in the Panama City area.

Instead of repairing the homes, the men stole about $319,000 in down payments.

According to the indictment from the attorney's office, Newton's Tampa Bay-area company hired Mayes and Pantazonis in November 2018 to go door to door in Bay County asking for home repair contracts.

The men promised the repair work would begin immediately, telling homeowners they required a down payment for building materials and permits or to "place the homeowner at the front of the line" for repairs.

As part of the scam, they sometimes sent workers to complete small projects, like removing damaged drywall or replacing shingles, in order to trick homeowners into thinking major repairs were underway.

When homeowners started complaining about a lack of work, Newton told them over the phone or in writing that he would return the money he collected for the work that was never done, the indictment said.

But, on May 25, 2019, Newton sent a letter to each homeowner saying he didn't intend to complete any of the contracted work, and he wouldn't give back the money.

“To anyone who endured the devastation of Hurricane Michael, it is almost inconceivable that anyone could stoop so low as to prey on the storm’s victims in such a craven way,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “These men took advantage of trusting people in their time of greatest need, and I am pleased that our office has brought these thieves to justice.”

Newton, Mayes and Pantazonis all face charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is set for 1 p.m. on July 2 at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee.

The Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff's Office and FBI all contributed to the investigation in this case.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.