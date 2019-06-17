Three people arrested by Jackson County deputies

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriffs Office have said they arrested three people on multiple drug and firearm related charges.

Last Tuesday (June 11), Jackson County Deputies say they responded to the 2000 block of Highway 71 in reference to a verbal dispute. Witnesses say they saw a male yelling at a female. Upon further investigation, JCSO identified the man as 44-year-old Samuel Jones, who deputies say is wanted for violation of probation out of Clay County. JCSO said Jones left the area in a Green Sedan.

Arriving deputies say when they approached Jones, he walked to a nearby Silver SUV and started throwing suspected narcotics from the vehicle. JCSO say they detained him after that.

Deputies determined later on that Jones wasn't alone. Also in Jones' Green Sedan was 32-year-old Krista Bole and 42-year-old Alvin Williams III, both from Orange Park. Officials say the Sedan's interior smelled of marijuana, which prompted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Deputies say in their search, they found marijuana, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA (molly). A stolen firearm was also located, and after a thorough investigation, deputies say that Jones, Williams, and Bole all had knowledge of what was inside the vehicle.

All three were placed under arrest on several drug and firearm charges, and were transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

