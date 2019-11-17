Three people dead, two children hurt after car crash in Alachua County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people are dead and two children are injured after a car crash on State Road 24 in Alachua County, says Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened late Saturday night around 11:40.

According to a press release, one vehicle was traveling westbound in an eastbound lane of SR-24, also known as Waldo Road while the second vehicle was going eastbound on the road.

The two cars crashed head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles died from their injuries. One driver is now identified as 30-year-old Christopher M. Hesling. He was from St. Mary's, Georgia.

The identity of the other driver is not yet released, as authorities are trying to positively identify the victim as the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Hesling's passenger, 31-year-old Brittany Trowell Hesling, also died from her injuries. She was also from St. Mary's, Georgia.

Two young children, a 4-year-old and 6-month-old, were taken from the Heslings' car.

The 4-year-old sustained critical injuries, while the 6-month-old had only minor injuries.