Three people injured in shooting near East Paul Russell Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 17, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department investigates a shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning.
TPD arriving on scene near the area of 110 East Paul Russell Road around 12:24 a.m.
The victims injuries range from serious to life-threatening. They are all being treated at a local hospital.
The case is now assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call them at (850) 891-4200 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
This is a developing story