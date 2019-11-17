Three people injured in shooting near East Paul Russell Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Police Department investigates a shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning.

TPD arriving on scene near the area of 110 East Paul Russell Road around 12:24 a.m.

The victims injuries range from serious to life-threatening. They are all being treated at a local hospital.

The case is now assigned to TPD's Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at (850) 891-4200 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is a developing story