Three-run fifth powers Rattlers past Bulls, 5-1, in season opener

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A bases clearing double capped off a three-run bottom of the fifth inning as Florida A&M opened their 2020 baseball season with a 5-1 win over South Florida at Moore-Kittles Field on Monday.

Leading 2-1 in the bottom of the frame, Rattler first baseman Jared Weber knocked a double to left-center field with the bases loaded, scoring the final runs of the game and jumping FAMU out to a 5-1 lead.

FAMU pitching scattered USF base runners in each of the final four innings, but never allowed another run to come home to seal the season-opening win.

Monday's victory marks the first season-opening win since a 17-4 win over Wofford to open the 20017 campaign.

Rattler starter Josh Hancock was strong in his six innings of work, allowing six hits but just one run (unearned) while walking one and striking out three. Kelyn Fox worked three innings of work and kept the Bulls off the scoreboard to earn the save.

At the plate, FAMU catcher logged the lone two-hit day for the Fangs, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

FAMU is back in action on Tuesday for the first of a two-game series against Mercer. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 5 p.m.

South Florida returns to the diamond again on Tuesday as well, taking on Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.