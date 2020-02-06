Severe weather causing stoplight outages in Tallahassee, CDA says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Traffic engineers from the Consolidated Dispatch Agency say several stoplights in Tallahassee stopped working Thursday due to severe weather in the area.

As of 5:25 p.m., all but two of those stoplights are working again.

The only stoplights not working are at the Mahan Drive and Chaires Cross Road intersection and the U.S. 90 and Fortune Boulevard intersection.

These are the other stoplights that were affected earlier Thursday:

—Parkway and Chaires Cross Road

—Welaunee Boulevard and Fleischmann Road

—Centerville and Fleischmann roads

