Three teenagers arrested in Bainbridge shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety says they have arrested three juveniles in connection to a late May shooting in the 1300 block of Carter Street.

BPS say on Thursday, May 21 around 11 p.m., authorities were called to the incident in reference to a shooting. Officials say they were told by the caller that a young female was beating on her door, yelling that she had been shot.

Authorities say when they arrived to the scene, they saw the female victim in the middle of the road, and officials immediately began to provide first aid to the victim.

BPS says witnesses told them they had heard three gun shots and directed officials towards a parked vehicle down the road near the entrance to Jonas Lobe Cemetery.

Officials say a car was seen in the area, wedged against some bushes and it had been left with the driver's door and both passenger side doors open.

Authorities say brass shell casings were found lying on the front passenger seat.

BPS says over the next three weeks, an investigation took place that led to the arrest of three juvenile males, aged 16, 16 and 14.

All three have been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Officials say all three juveniles were taken to the Decatur County Jail, where they are awaiting transport to a juvenile facility.

BPS has not provided an update on the condition of the victim, nor said what led to the shooting.