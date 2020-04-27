Three teens arrested in connection to Kevin's Guns & Sporting Goods heist

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga (WCTV) – The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office confirms three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a gun heist at Kevin’s Guns & Sporting Goods in Tallahassee last week.

Captain Steve Jones says three of the stolen guns have been recovered, but he fears the rest are now on the streets of Thomas and surrounding counties.

Captain Jones says right now, the teens are facing charges for possession of stolen firearms and it is not yet clear if they were actually involved in the April 22 break in.

Tallahassee Police responded to Kevin’s Sporting Goods in Tallahassee last Wednesday, and ATF later confirmed 46 guns had been stolen in the overnight burglary.

ATF and a group called the National Shooting Sports Foundation also announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

This is a developing story and WCTV is working to gather more information on the arrests.

