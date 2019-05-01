Three teens ejected from car during DUI crash

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Three teenagers were ejected from the vehicle they were riding in during a single-car crash in Columbia County Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 10 near mile marker 294.

The crash report states that 40-year-old Shemeaka Burnett, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was driving west on I-10 when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the median. FHP says the car overturned multiple times before coming to final rest in the roadway.

All three passengers in the car were ejected from the vehicle as it was overturning. Troopers say none of them were wearing a seat belt.

Ladaizjhia Burnett, 18, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A 16-year-old boy was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in critical condition. The third passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was seriously injured.

Troopers say Shemeaka Burnett suffered only minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. FHP cited her for DUI causing serious bodily injury to another and careless driving.