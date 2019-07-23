Three-year-old boy recovering after Colquitt Co. dog attack

By: Damon Arnold | WALB News 10

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- A three-year-old is recovering after a dog attack last week in Colquitt County.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Camilla Highway about a child being attacked by a family member's dog on Friday.

Xander Carter is currently being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Carter’s parents said he suffered from severe bites to the face and neck area and has over 1,000 stitches after seven hours of plastic surgery.

Carter’s mom said quick reaction from his aunt saved his life.

“She heard Xander scream and when she ran out, the dog was mauling Xander and he tried to tear his face off,” said Carter’s mother, Courtney.

Xander’s dad just wants his son to get better as quickly as possible.

“I just want everybody to know the little things in life that you think won’t happen, can happen, and everything that you love, hold close and believe in God because he does really work miracles,” said Carter’s father, Billy.

The dog has been turned over to the Department of Agriculture for testing.

No criminal charges are being filed.