Thunder Over South Georgia kicks off Saturday

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 31, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta will be looking to the skies this weekend as some man-made thunder comes to South Georgia.

Moody Air Force Base will be hosting the Thunder Over South Georgia air show this weekend. On Thursday, demonstrations started as teams prepared for the big event.

Moody AFB hosts the air show every two to three years, but this year is something special: The skies will fill not only with the Air Force, but the United States Navy. The Blue Angels will fly over South Georgia for the first time in 20 years.

The skies were blue Thursday, but thunder was in the forecast. The Thunder Over South Georgia air show showcases American air power, and what it takes to protect this country from the sky.

"Just pure joy. Probably the purest adrenaline rush you can ever have, and like a surge of energy. It's very exhilarating, you have your blood coursing through your veins and you just feel so full of life." This is how United States Air Force Major Paul Lopez describes how it feels to fly.

Lopez has been on the Air Force demo team for two years, and said the energy never goes away, flying in some of the fastest planes in the world.

This weekend the Air Force sharing the sky with the Blue Angels On Thursday pilots started getting a feel for the space around Moody, but during the show they will heat speeds nearly the speed of sound.

Lieutenant Jim Cox said these shows are about more than high flying action, but building a relationship with the community.

"Inspire the next generation, not only to the Navy service, but just being excellent and professional at whatever you do," Cox said. "You never know who you're going to speak to, whether it's a little kid or an adult. If we impact the life of just one person at each show then our mission is accomplished."

The US Navy and Air Force demo teams sharing the clouds, and the same mission.

"Just to let people know that hey, if I can do it you can do it, and there are resources and tools available to help you get to where you want to be," Lopez said.

The air show will be going on all day Saturday and Sunday. This is a huge event for South Georgia, Moody officials expecting about 40,000 attendees between the two days. The event is free and open to the public.