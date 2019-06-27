Tift County man arrested on drug trafficking charges following undercover investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 27, 2019

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Tift County man has been arrested as a result of a three-month drug investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say during the investigation, agents began purchasing methamphetamine from 27-year-old Brian Keith Foster.

Authorities say throughout the investigation, numerous "investigative acts", including undercover purchases, to develop probable cause to garner search and arrests warrants.

According to officials, as a result of the warrant, over three ounces of meth was seized, along with 30 suspected MDMA ecstasy pills, marijuana and two firearms (A pistol and a sawed off shotgun).

GBI says Foster is currently being held the Tift County Jail and is facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.